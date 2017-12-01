Clenchwarton man releases book on three Norfolk admirals

A man from Clenchwarton has released a book about three Norfolk admirals who date back to the 17th and 18th centuries.

Simon Harris has launched his latest book The Other Norfolk Admirals: Myngs, Narbrough and Shovell in stores and online.

The book details the careers of the three Norfolk admirals whilst exploring their personal lives, including marriages, conflicts, and deaths.

Published by Helion & Company, Mr Harris’ 336 page book has a retail value of £29,95 in hardcover.

Mr Harris, who was inspired to write the book after discovering an absence of information on Myngs, Narbrough and Shovell, said it took him around two years to write once information was collected.

An extract of the book’s blurb reads: “The career of the three Norfolk admirals were intimately related.

“In the 1600s, Myngs was the captain, Narbrough the lieutenant and Shovell the lowly cabin boy in the same ship.

“Cloudesley Shovell entered the navy whilst still a boy and, in 1676, came to national prominence by burning the four ships of the Dey of Tripoli right under his castle walls.

“This led to conflict with Samuel Pepys over a gold medal that the generous Charles II had awarded Shovell.

“Following Narbrough’s premature death, Shovell married his widow: effectively the cabin boy marrying the admiral’s widow which is unique in British naval history.

“Brave to a fault, in the regins of William and Mary, and Anne, Shovell became the leading fighting admiral of the age.

“In 1707, at the very height of his considerable powers, Shovell and nearly 2,000 men drowned after his ships were wrecked on the rocks of Scilly.”

For more information or to buy a copy of The Other Norfolk Admirals: Myngs, Narbrough and Shovell, visit www.helion.co.uk/the-other -norfolk-admirals-myngs-narbrough-and-shovell.html.