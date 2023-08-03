Climate activists gathered outside Lynn Crown Court on Wednesday before the trial of two women who broke windows at a Barclays Bank branch in Norwich.

Extinction Rebellion members Jennifer Parkhouse (71) and Amanda Fox (52) cracked windows at the St James Court Barclays on April 13, 2021 and face charges of criminal damage for their action, which they say was taken in response to Barclays’ alleged role in the climate crisis.

The trial, which has twice been adjourned, is expected to last until Friday.

Extinction Rebellion protestors outside Lynn Crown Court on Wednesday

