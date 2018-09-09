Climbing centre hunts for new West Norfolk home

GV of the Borough Council of King's Lynn & West Norfolk, King's Court Hq, Chapel Street King's Lynn. (2744084)

A West Norfolk climbing centre is on the hunt for a new location after permission was granted to a scheme looking to use the land it occupies.

Fenrock Climbing is currently based off Isle Road in Outwell, having opened in October 2016.

However, its time at the location is coming to an end, after West Norfolk Council approved an outline application to develop land close by.

The application, from Beech Properties Ltd, is to build up to 50 homes, a project which would require demolition of the climbing centre’s building to make way for an access point.

And at a meeting of the council’s planning committee, members voted in favour of the plans, which will now progress to the reserved matters stage.

It means the climbing centre will be on the move, which is likely to be after its current lease runs out in March 2019.

However, Nate George, its founder, said he had been kept informed throughout the application progress and had planned for the possibility of the land being developed.

He said: “We have always been aware that there was the potential for planning to be granted and are very grateful for being given the opportunity to start Fenrock so close to home.

“Because of this, we have been making contingency plans and are now looking for suitable units in the area to not only move into, but to also expand what has become a thriving community.”

While exact specifics of the development are not to be determined until the next phase of planning, the applicants have said it would be a mixture of detached and semi-detached homes.

The design and access statement for the project also states it would include provisions for affordable homes “if a need exists in the village”.

The application was recommended for approval by officers, with members of the committee voting to support these recommendations.

The application received 10 representations from members of the public, nine of which were opposed to the scheme.

Outwell Parish Council also objected, raising concerns about how local amenities would cope with the extra homes.