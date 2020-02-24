A Lynn vets practice has marked two major achievements this month.

Clinical director of Mill House Veterinary Surgery and Hospital, Dr Sarah Colegrave, celebrated thirty years with the practice.

And also, with the help of its generous clients, the practice is sending £1,166 to help wildlife victims of the devastating bush fires in Australia.

Clinical director of Mill House vets Sarah Colegrave celebrates 30 years with the practice (30031815)

Sarah graduated from Cambridge in 1989 and joined Mill House in 1990 while it was still at its original King Street premises in Lynn.

She holds the BSAVA post graduate certificate in small animal emergency and critical care. And she is also studying for her certificate in small animal surgery and is a trained acupuncturist.

Last year Sarah, a keen swimmer, and her daughter, Ellen, achieved their aim of swimming across one of the strongest tidal currents in the world, the Saltstraumen Maelstrom in Norway.

The team from Mill House vets practice which has raised money for the Australian bush fires appeal (30031813)

The practice's Australian Bushfires Appeal raised funds by holding a Walk in the Walks event at the Lynn park, a staff bake sale and a collection.

The practice said it was delighted and overwhelmed with its fundraising total and thanked everyone who offered their support.

The money will be divided between Port Macquarie Koala Hospital and WIRES (Wildlife Information Rescue and Educations Service). Both of these organisations are helping to treat injured wildlife.

