Staff at Lynn’s hospital are celebrating one of their own after she received an award.

Kaye Reyolds, digital health clinical safety officer (CSO) at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, was named CSO of the year atthe Digital Health Awards.

These celebrate innovation and excellence in NHS IT leadership, spotlighting individuals and teams who “drive transformation despite significant challenges”.

Kaye Reyolds (third from left) accepted her award on Thursday, July, 17. Picture: Luke Farmer/Digital Health

Nominees are judged by advisory panels from across the national Chief Clinical Information Officer (CCIO), Chief Nursing Information Officer (CNIO), and Clinical Safety Officer communities.

The prestigious award was presented during a ceremony at Digital Health Summer Schools at the University of Warwick, and recognises Ms Reynolds’ “exceptional leadership, innovation and dedication to improving digital clinical safety across the NHS”.

“Kaye is a natural leader who brings people together and builds trust,” said Merwyn Agcaolli, the chief nursing information officer at the QEH.

“Her tireless work on clinical safety and her commitment to continuous improvement inspire everyone she works with. This award is well deserved and a proud moment for the trust.”

Ms Reynolds’ was not only awarded for her local impact but also for national leadership. She is the founder and chair of CSO Coffee and Chat, a thriving monthly forum that connects over 500 CSOs across the country to share learning, tackle challenges and promote best practices in clinical safety.

Reacting to her win, Ms Reynolds said: “I’m incredibly honoured to receive this recognition.

“Clinical safety in digital health is such a vital area, and I feel very privileged to work alongside so many skilled professionals both here at the QEH and across the country.

“Creating and building the CSO Coffee and Chat forum over the last two years has proven a fantastic way to learn, develop and connect, not only CSOs but others working in digital clinical roles too.

“It’s a fantastic community of peers who work tirelessly to improve the safety of our clinical systems.”

Reporting by Mollie Lemmon