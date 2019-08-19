Lynn town centre store Morgan Taylor will close at the end of August – unless an agreement can be reached over the rent of the property.

The New Conduit Street shop and another in Great Yarmouth are the only two in the chain, which sells handbags, shoes, purses and accessories, which now remain open.

It has shut down all its other outlets, including its store in Grimsby, which closed today. Stock from there has been delivered to sell at the Lynn shop.

Morgan Taylor shop in New Conduit Street, Lynn (15438231)

Its Boston store shut about 15 weeks ago and ones in Scunthorpe and Doncaster were closed in January. It is understood that rent has been a key factor behind the closures.

Manager at the Lynn shop Charlotte Seekings told the Lynn News: "Saturday, August 31, is potentially our closing date, unless the landlord comes to an agreement with the business over the rent of the premises.

"We have crazy reductions, with absolutely everything in the store being half price, and also we have 75 per cent reductions on adult footwear.

"Shoes which would normally cost £25 are now for sale at £6.25, sandals start from £2 and wellies for children are now £1 a pair.

"Everything has been selling like hotcakes as people have come into the shop to grab a bargain."

If the shop finally shuts, then it will mean the loss of four part-time jobs. "It's certainly a sad time," said Charlotte, who has worked there since it opened nearly three years ago.

The Great Yarmouth store is the chain's longest-running having opened more than 15 years ago.