West Norfolk Council has secured a closure order for a Lynn property after a tenant persistently played loud music.

Lynn Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday that officers had tried to engage with and support the tenant, Jamie Mitchelson, 57, of St Nicholas Close.

However, despite their attempted interventions, noise and anti-social behaviour at the property continued.

The property on St Nicholas Close in Lynn has been closed off. Picture: Google Maps

The court heard that loud and intrusive music emanated from the property at unsociable hours and often for long periods of time.

This had a profound effect on neighbours, including loss of sleep, impact on work and social impacts as they did not feel able to bring people to their homes.

West Norfolk Council had sought to reduce the noise but when this proved impossible it worked with neighbours and nearby residents to gather enough evidence to apply for a closure order on the property.

At a hearing, magistrates agreed to close the property for a period of three months.

Cllr Jo Rust, the Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for People and Communities, said: “This type of action is not something we undertake lightly – we will always seek to work with people first – but in this case the neighbours had endured the side effects of the noise and ASB coming from this property long enough.

“Whilst we all would have preferred it if we could have engaged with Mr Mitchelson to address the issues, when this was not possible our officers worked with nearby residents to secure the necessary evidence to close down the property and bring an end to the nuisance being caused.

“I’d like to thank both our officers and the nearby residents for their support in helping us to achieve this result in the end.”