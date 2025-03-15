A town centre pub’s apparent closure is not believed to be linked to any complaints from nearby residents.

The Lattice House in Lynn, which has had a turbulent recent history, has not been open for several weeks.

Notices were originally sent out to advise punters that it was temporarily closed due to an electrical fault - but a lack of communication since hints that the issue could be more permanent.

The Lattice House pub in Lynn is currently closed

The Lynn News received information that it may have been down to noise complaints being made to West Norfolk Council by residents who live close to the pub.

However, a borough council spokesman has confirmed this is not the case.

“Although the Community Safety and Neighbourhood Nuisance team had received complaints, they were followed up and we constructively engaged with the operator,” he said.

“The issues were all dealt with, and no notices were served.”

This therefore suggests that financial issues at the venue may have contributed to the closure.

The current owners have been approached for comment, but have still to provide any response.