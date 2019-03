A vaping store in the centre of King's Lynn has closed with a planning notice for a bureau de change proposed for the site.

Socialites, The Vaping Experts shop at 6 Norfolk Street has closed with a sign up on the store's window.

The sign says customers should visit their website at www.socialiteszero.com.

A planning notice for a bureau de change can be seen on the site.