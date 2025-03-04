Work to resurface a key section of road which has become “worn and damaged” is under way.

Norfolk County Council contractors are touching up a stretch of the A148 in Gaywood, close to the busy Tesco and Aldi supermarkets.

A brand new surface will be put in place, although the works are expected to take five Sunday nights to complete.

There will be lane closures in place on the A148 at Gaywood while the road is resurfaced. Picture: Google Maps

Therefore, during the works, there will be lanes closed from the St Faith’s Drive/A148 Lynn Road junction to A148 Lynn Road/A1076 Gayton Road junction.

A diversion route will be in place between the hours of 7pm-5am on the Sundays when the work takes place. This will allow the road to be passable and vehicle access granted to Aldi, Tesco and the surrounding houses during the day.

The works are required as part of routine maintenance to improve the current condition of the carriageway.

The blue lines represent the official diversion routes, with the green stretch highlighting the A148 section being resurfaced. Picture: Norfolk County Council

“The county council is grateful to Aldi, Tesco and the surrounding residents for their patience while the road surface improvement work is carried out,” a County Hall statement says.

“The work, which will cost approximately £211,000, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s infrastructure department and their contractors.”