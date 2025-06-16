A stretch of the A47 between Lynn and Wisbech will remain closed overnight as speed limit reduction works take place.

National Highways is in the process of implementing reduction measures along the key road all the way from Peterborough to Lynn.

The limit will be dropped to 50mph for the whole length except for the short stretch through Thorney Toll, where it will drop to 40mph.

The A47 at Terrington St John - one of the stretches being reduced to a 50mph speed limit. Picture: Google Maps

The A47 between Lynn’s Pullover roundabout and the Wisbech roundabout will remain closed between 8pm and 6am this week until Friday, weather permitting.

Lay-bys will be closed 24/7 during each phase while workers introduce the speed limit reduction and install new variable speed cameras.

A letter from National Highways sent to councillors said: “Please note dates are subject to changes once work begins and we’ll aim update to you as soon as possible should our work programme change.”

Traffic travelling eastbound on the A47 during the overnight closures this week will need to exit the A47 at the Wisbech roundabout onto the A1101, follow the A1101 and A1122, join the A10 northbound at Denver, and rejoin the A47 at the Hardwick roundabout.

Drivers travelling westbound will follow the same diversion, but in reverse.

A statement from National Highways previously said: “Safety is and always will be our number one priority and that is why our ambition remains that no one should be harmed while travelling or working on our roads.

“The proposals aim to improve road safety for all road users by introducing reduced speed limits, which we anticipate will reduce the frequency and severity of collisions.

“We are proposing to implement speed limit reductions together with average speed camera enforcement measures.”