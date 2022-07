More news, no ads

A group have organised to donate cat food and supplies to an animal centre.

The King's Lynn Scooter Boys visited Cats Protection Downham Market Adoption Centre to hand over the donations.

They were received by centre manager Samantha Taylor with organisation from Barry Eglan and the bike group.

King's Lynn Scooter Boys donate cat food and supplies to Cats Protection - Downham Market Adoption Centre. Pictured in front LtoR Samantha Taylor (Centre Manager) Barry Eglen (King's Lynn Scooter Boys) Steph Corbett (Cats Protection) with members of the King's Lynn Scooter Boys.MLNF-22MF070173

