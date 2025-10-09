Members of a bowls club at threat of having their rinks cut back by 60% said they feel reassured following discussions with councillors.

Lynnsport Indoor Bowls Club members are hopeful that a solution can be reached, having been given reassurances that the West Norfolk Council is listening to their concerns over proposed cuts to their facilities.

Some of the 180 members staged a protest outside Lynn Town Hall last week in response to plans that could see the club’s indoor bowling rinks reduced from five to two as part of the forthcoming Lynnsport Leisure Centre refurbishment.

Bowls club members came to West Norfolk Council's full meeting to express their concerns

The refurbishment would see a new swimming pool come to the site to replace the ageing St James facility located on Blackfriars Street.

The protest followed “weeks of lobbying” by club members and supporters.

Last week, members of the bowls club raised concerns over players’ mental health if they could not play the sport they loved.

Several of the 180 members came out to express their concerns

Cllr Simon Ring, the council's deputy leader, confirmed in a full council meeting last Thursday that a working party had met earlier in the week to discuss the bowls situation.

This included the possibility of finding an alternative temporary venue for the club while refurbishment works take place.

In an email sent the following day to club secretary David Bailey, he stated that the council was “actively exploring alternative venues” and hoped to meet with the club soon to discuss options.

Work at Lynnsport is expected to begin next autumn and last between 18 and 30 months, potentially forcing the club to miss up to two full seasons.

"SAVE OUR BOWLING" was the message on one placard

Lynnsport Indoor Bowls Club secretary David Bailey welcomed the news, and said: “It’s nice to receive positive news from Cllr Ring and a willingness to work together.

"The club looks forward to working with the council to find a quick and satisfactory solution that eases the fears so many are feeling.”

Club chairman Geoff Bonnick added: “Members are grateful that the council is listening. If allowed to collaborate, we hope to help create a venue the borough can be proud of.”

Talks between the bowls club and the council are expected to begin within the next two weeks.