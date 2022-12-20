Home   News   Article

King's Lynn club brings festive cheer to night shelter with grocery donation

By Jenny Beake
Published: 10:00, 20 December 2022
 | Updated: 10:26, 20 December 2022

Priory Rotary members have clubbed together to provide some festive cheer for the night shelter in Lynn.

A collection of groceries and items requested by the charity was delivered to the premises, along with a £500 cheque to help cover its needs in the coming month.

Matthew Reardon, from the night shelter, said: “Thank you so much for this kind donation, and thinking of us and our guests at this difficult time of year.”

LtoR: Phi Davies, Priory Rotary club, housekeeper Karine McDermid, rotarian Ken Banks and Matthew Reardon from the Night Shelter accepting the donation
LtoR: Phi Davies, Priory Rotary club, housekeeper Karine McDermid, rotarian Ken Banks and Matthew Reardon from the Night Shelter accepting the donation

