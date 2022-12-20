King's Lynn club brings festive cheer to night shelter with grocery donation
Published: 10:00, 20 December 2022
| Updated: 10:26, 20 December 2022
Priory Rotary members have clubbed together to provide some festive cheer for the night shelter in Lynn.
A collection of groceries and items requested by the charity was delivered to the premises, along with a £500 cheque to help cover its needs in the coming month.
Matthew Reardon, from the night shelter, said: “Thank you so much for this kind donation, and thinking of us and our guests at this difficult time of year.”
