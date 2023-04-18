A special event saw members of the Priory Rotary Club, Lynn, and guests celebrate half a century of service since its inception in 1973.

The club marked its 50th anniversary with a black-tie dinner at Lynn’s Town Hall, attended by more than100 members, partners and guests.

Special guests included the mayor of West Norfolk, Lesley Bambridge, Garth Arnold, Rotary Great Britain and Ireland chair of board and Ian Elliott, district rotary governor 1080.

Priory Rotary members of the King's Lynn club celebrate 50 years of the organisation

Also present were current presidents of other clubs including Trinity (Lynn) and Hunstanton.

In attendance were 19 past presidents and three past presidents’ wives from the Priory Rotary club.

The evening, with a special dinner, welcomed Dr John Burgess a founding member of Priory in 1973 and Don Linford, the oldest past president serving in 1986-87.

The black-tie event took place at the Town Hall, Lynn

Musical entertainment was provided by Rowena Senido who sang a medley of popular songs from each of the five decades since Priory was awarded its charter on March 21, 1973.

Current president, Jonathan Holmes, gave a brief history of the club since its inception to mark the occasion.

This club has been involved in many projects and activities over the last 50 years supporting individuals, groups and charities locally, nationally and internationally.

The 50th anniversary was celebrated with a special evening dinner

A recent swimarathon in Lynn and Hunstanton has raised some £14,000 which was divided between a number of good causes.

Teams who took part in the relays at Alive West Norfolk were awarded with medals at a presentation evening held at North Wootton Village Hall.

The Rotary motto ‘service before self’ has guided the club’s work as it aims to support those less fortunate and disadvantaged in the communities.

Those attending the celebratory event included past presidents and wives plus the mayor of West Norfolk, Lesley Bambridge

Over the last 50 years the club believes it has raised at least £750,000 from charitable activities, perhaps nearing one million.

A spokesperson said: “Priory is a progressive, forward thinking and modern Rotary Club with an active satellite club.

"We seek to encourage many more members to join us on our journey helping and serving others.”

Mayor of West Norfolk, centre, Lesley Bambridge attended the occasion

Lesley Bambridge said: "As mayor and a former rotary president, it was a great privilege to be a guest of Rotary Club of King’s Lynn Priory and to be part of their 50 years celebration.

"I caught up with old friends and met people I didn’t know.

"It was a great evening with entertainment including a barber shop type of performance by some of the members."

The club was founded in 1973

Guests enjoyed the special event celebrating 50 years of the Priory Rotary Club

The event was a major occasion this year for the club

Guests enjoyed the event

Guests included members of Rotary clubs including Hunstanton and Trinity, Lynn

The Priory Rotary club has over the years raised thousands for charities

The club has been involved in projects and activities across its half a century

The Priory Rotary is based in King's Lynn

The club aims to help those less fortunate by fundraising activities such as the Rotary Swimarathon

Current president of Priory Rotary club, Jonathan Holmes, pictured right

Do you have a story to share with Lynn News? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk