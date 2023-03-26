Members of West Norfolk Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) joined members of the Ferry Lane Social Club in Lynn to celebrate the club achieving the accolade of being the branch club of the year.

The club is located near to the departure point for the ferry to West Lynn and is a previous winner of this award.

The club will now go on to the next round and Andrea Briers, chair of West Norfolk branch, said: “Winning this year’s branch club of the year shows continued commitment.”

Pictured: Barry Irwin, Andrea Briers, Tracy Chapman

