Rotarians have continued their support for a centre which offers riding for those with disabilities and other activities.

Paul Kunes, president of the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn, visited the Magpie Centre, the home of West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled, where he presented a cheque for £1,300.

The club has recently made donations to seven charities totalling around £3,600 and at the South Runcton centre, the president met staff and Buddy the horse which was bought by the Rotary club some ten years ago.

Rotary president Paul Kunes with Abbie, Buddy the horse, Natalie Dade and Suzanne at the Magpie Centre presentation

The club has supported the charity for more than 30 years and estimates £100,000 has been donated for the purchase of new horses, tack, feed and other items during this time.

The Magpie Centre provides therapy and enjoyment through a range of riding, carriage driving and other activities from its location at Wallington Hall.