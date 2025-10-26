A club for retired professionals and businessmen has a new president.

King’s Lynn Probus Club has welcomed Bob Ward as its new leader. He takes over the role from Sydney Brailey.

Probus stands for Professional and Businessmen, and relates to the national organisation created to provide the social friendship enjoyed by members at their former workplaces when they retire or semi-retire from their full-time employment.

Past Probus president Sydney Brailey, new president Bob Ward and Secretary Ivan Jordan

The group describe themselves as a “diverse” and meets to exchange views and experiences from their former employment.

A spokesperson from the group said: “We meet at 10am every Wednesday morning at the Knight’s Hill Hotel, South Wootton, for coffee and biscuits, for a friendly chat.

“This is except for the third Wednesday in the month, when we meet at 12.30pm at the Knights Hill Hotel for lunch, often with a speaker from a local business or organisation, which is always interesting and informative.

“In September each year, we hold an annual general meeting when we elect a new president and a small committee to guide the club through the year ahead.”

Various outings, visits and events are held throughout the year when family members join for a president’s lunch, strawberry tea and Christmas lunch.

The joining fee is £15, to cover the cost of the club tie with the probus logo, a name badge and lapel pin, and an annual subscription is £10.

Anyone interested is invited to pop along to one of the meetings or call president Bob on 01553 617374.