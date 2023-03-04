King's Lynn Trinity Rotary Club fundraiser for West Norfolk Autistic Group
Published: 06:05, 04 March 2023
A new group supporting autistic people has been given a donation described as a ‘godsend.’
Members from Trinity Rotary club in Lynn presented a cheque of £400 to the West Norfolk Autistic Group organiser Karan McKerrow.
John Taylor, president of Trinity Rotary club said: “Karan visited the club and gave us a very interesting and stimulating talk on the autistic club and what it was doing for West Norfolk members. We are delighted to support them.”
Karan McKerrow said: “The group is new, supporting autistic people of all ages. We’ve had to start from scratch, so this donation from Trinity Rotary is a ‘godsend’ for us.”