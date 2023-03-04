A new group supporting autistic people has been given a donation described as a ‘godsend.’

Members from Trinity Rotary club in Lynn presented a cheque of £400 to the West Norfolk Autistic Group organiser Karan McKerrow.

John Taylor, president of Trinity Rotary club said: “Karan visited the club and gave us a very interesting and stimulating talk on the autistic club and what it was doing for West Norfolk members. We are delighted to support them.”

Trinity president John Taylor handing over the cheque to Karan McKerrow with Ernie Foreman and Clive Williams of Trinity Rotary Club

Karan McKerrow said: “The group is new, supporting autistic people of all ages. We’ve had to start from scratch, so this donation from Trinity Rotary is a ‘godsend’ for us.”