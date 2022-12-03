Funds have been donated to the Little Discoverers’ West Norfolk School for Parents group by the Hunstanton Lions.

A cheque for £500 was presented by president Sharon Noble to the staff and families that are supported by the charity.

Kat Hunter, team leader of Little Discoverers, said: “The funds will be transferred into a protected fund and used to support families with transport costs to attend sessions.”

The group provides therapy and education to children aged up to five who have conditions such as cerebral palsy and Down’s Syndrome.

Parents go along with their child to free group sessions once a week for 36 weeks a year.