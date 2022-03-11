A donation has been made by the King's Lynn Rotary Club to the RNLI.

Following a talk given by Kate Craven, who is a volunteer with the lifeboat organisation, a donation of some £250 was made on Monday, March 7.

Kate gave a talk about the history of the RNLI, which deals with many calls for assistance each year the majority being from kite surfers.

Kate Craven at the start of her talk on the RNLI to the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn (55405950)

The station has both a lifeboat and a hovercraft, one of only seven used by the RNLI, which is important due to the shallow-water rescues the crews sometimes have to deal with.

The RNLI will have been in existence for 200 years in 2024 and it currently has some 458 lifeboats in the fleet, 163 of which can be used in all weathers.

