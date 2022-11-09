Purple crocuses have been planted across Lynn as a Rotary club supports a campaign to eradicate polio.

For the past nine years, members of the Rotary Club of Lynn have planted 4,000 purple crocus bulbs in various parts of the town.

Among other places, they are located along the main path in The Walks, at the Southgates roundabout, along Boal Quay and the verge outside the Hardwick Cemetery.

Pictured Pip and Helen Rippengill planting bulbs in the rain

Pictured Geoff Cheney and Ian Mason

The bulbs are planted to draw attention to Rotary International’s support for the world-wide eradication of polio which has been a major aim of the organisation since 1985.

Over the years, Rotary has contributed more than $1.6 billion to ensure the immunisation of more than 2.5 billion children in 122 countries.

Every child who is immunised has his or her finger dipped in purple dye, hence the planting of purple crocuses which come out in the spring in many parts of Lynn.

Pictured Paul and Mel Robson

Pictured Any Kerr and Derek Harvey

"As a result of the work of Rotary International and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which since 2013 has matched Rotary funding 2-1 up to $35 million per year, polio has been eradicated from all countries except Afghanistan and Pakistan," a Rotary spokesman said.

"One recent worrying fact is that the polio virus has been detected in water supplies in both the USA and Britain, although no confirmed cases have been identified."

Along with those pictured, Mike and Suzanne Pellizzaro were also involved in the planting.