A charity that offers support to anyone who has been bereaved by suicide has received a donation from the Lynn Priory Rotary club.

Hope After Suicide Loss is a peer led charity which offers open ended help including emotional support to those affected by the traumatic loss of a friend, colleague or family member by suicide.

Director and trustee of the organisation since 2018, Reverend Canon Chris Copsey, pictured second from the right, with Rotarians Jonathan Holmes, Peter Tasker and Ken Bank,s received the cheque on behalf of the charity.

In a talk to the club she explained the impact of suicide on surviving family members.