A Lynn-based club has given a generous donation to six Scout groups within the town.

The King’s Lynn Lions group presented the Scout groups with a £250 cheque each, to help them fund items that they need, at the Scout headquarters on Beulah Street earlier in the month.

The groups that were given cheques included the 5th King’s Lynn Scouts at Gaywood Church, 7th at South Lynn, 21st at the Methodist Church, 14th at North Wootton, 12th Beulah Street and the 9th at St Matthews.

King's Lynn Lions presenting cheques to all six Scout groups in King's Lynn

King's Lynn Lions presenting cheques to all six Scout groups in King's Lynn

"The club decided to help the groups help buy the things they need," said the club's treasurer Margaret Groom.

Margaret's husband John, who is president of the Lynn Lions, handed over the cheque alongside his wife and two other club members.

Margaret added: "Me and my husband were looking through some photos the other evening, we gave some money to the Beavers 20 years ago to the Beaver leader Ros Popar, she was there last week!"

King's Lynn Lions presenting cheques to all six Scout groups in King's Lynn

King's Lynn Lions presenting cheques to all six Scout groups in King's Lynn

The club has plans coming up throughout the year such as a fun day in Lynn's Walks on Sunday, June 4 and Norton Hill on August 5 and 6.

"We're only a small club and we do our best to raise money," said Margaret.

King's Lynn Lions meet every second Thursday of the month at 7pm at Knight's Hill and welcomes anybody to come and join their meetings.

King's Lynn Lions presenting cheques to all six Scout groups in King's Lynn

King's Lynn Lions presenting cheques to all six Scout groups in King's Lynn

"We also meet every fourth Thursday for a meal and informal chat," added Margaret.

Anybody wishing to join should contact John and Margaret on 01345 8335095.