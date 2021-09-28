Earlier this year some 40 teams of five from all over Norfolk walked the equivalent of 375 miles, the distance form Norwich to Paris.

Each member had to complete the challenge set by former High Sheriff, James Bagge, between May 12-24. The aim was to raise money for charities, including Norfolk Carers, which aims to help some 100,000 unpaid carers who support elderly, sick and disabled family members and friends.

One of the teams was made up of members of the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn who raised nearly £3,000 in total. The team completed the challenge in eight days and so finished in third.

Members of the Rotary Ramblers team from the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn: (from left to right) Derek Harvey, Steve Roberts, Mike Douglass and Geoff Cheney. (51646474)

Recently at a special reception held at Houghton Hall for participants of the challenge Steve Roberts handed a cheque for £1,000 to James Bagge on behalf of the club.

The remainder of the money raised is being used to support other good causes.