A West Norfolk sailing club has received a £1,000 boost from Rotarians.

Hunstanton and District Rotary Club has handed over a cheque to Snettisham Beach Sailing Club towards the cost of two Hansa 303 accessible specially designed dinghies which will help those less able to enjoy spending time in the water.

They provide stability and have a simple joystick control for steering and while the dinghies can be sailed singlehanded, they are designed for two, making them ideal for training and coaching giving those less able or new to sailing the chance to have a go.

Commodore Adrian Tebbutt receiving the cheque from Rotary president Roger Raven.

The dinghies are due to arrive this month and will be used by the club to introduce people of all ages with limited mobility to the joys and benefits of sailing. This forms part of the club’s long-term commitment to becoming a Sailability Centre.

Commodore Adrian Tebbutt said: “We are grateful to Hunstanton Rotary Club for its support with this project. Our training centre already works closely with Churchill Park Complex Needs School and these boats will allow more of its pupils access to the water.

“We have also been approached by individuals with mobility issues about what we can offer in terms of sailing and we will now be able to make this fantastic sport readily available to more people of all ages - it is never too late to learn to sail. The nearest Sailability centres are more than 50 miles away and so we believe we are filling a gap in local provision.”

Email: commodore.sbsc@gmail.com or see www.snetbeach.co.uk for details.

The club has an open day on Sunday from 1pm to 6pm for people who would like to try sailing with taster sessions on the lake between 1pm and 6pm and on the sea from 3.30pm to 6pm. Book a slot by emailing: courses.sbsc@gmail.com