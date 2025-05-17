A raffle by members of a King’s Lynn club resulted in a donation to a cancer charity.

The Probus Club held a raffle during one of its lunches and raised £100 which was handed over to representatives of Cancer Research UK in Lynn.

Probus stands for Professional and Businessmen and was created nationwide to provide the social friendship enjoyed by members at their former workplaces when they retired or semi-retired from full-time employment.

Pictured are Probus members, from left, Ivan Jordan, Sydney Brailey, Terry Wright and Bob Ward handing over the donation to Kelly Allen, of Lynn's Cancer Research UK fundraising shop

The Lynn club was founded in 1978. Its members come from all walks of life, backgrounds and occupations and find it interesting to chat and exchange views and experiences.

The club meets at 10am every Wednesday at Knights Hill Hotel for coffee, biscuits and a friendly chat except for the third Wednesday in the month when they meet for 12.30pm at the same venue for lunch, sometimes with a speaker from a business or organisation.

A spokesperson for the club said: “This is always interesting and informative and suits the profile of our members. Various outings, visits and events are held throughout the year.

“We hold an annual general meeting in September each year when a new president and a committee are elected to guide the club through the year ahead. We have a president’s lunch in March, a strawberry tea in July, and a Christmas lunch which are attended by our ladies and friends.”

Anyone interested in joining or finding out more is welcome to drop in for coffee at the hotel, check the club out online or see the borough council’s Lily website https://asklily.org.uk/kb5/westnorfolk/cd/home.page

You can also contact secretary Ivan Jordan on 01553 670228, treasurer Bob Ward 01553 617374 or any club member. The club joining fee is £15 and the annual subscription is £15.