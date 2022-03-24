The King's Lynn Scooter Boys will be delivering Easter eggs to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) Rudham ward this Sunday.

Bikes and scooters will be meeting at the Hardwick Sainsbury's at 10am before travelling to the hospital to deliver the goodies to the children's ward.

Their annual delivery is a little earlier due to other clubs also doing Easter egg runs.

A previous King's Lynn Scooter Boys meeting at Cafe Roaster in Tower Street. Organiser Barry Eglen with the cake (front right), along with Susan Chapman (Cafe Roaster Manager) and others taking part in the meeting.Picture Paul Marsh. MLNF-21PM07130

Organiser Barry Eglen said : "There will be a van following that will house all the Easter eggs.

"After we have dropped off the Easter eggs we will be riding out to Hunstanton."

Funds will also be raised by selling patches and monetary donations on the day.

King's Lynn Scooter Boys will be meeting Sunday, March 27 to take Easter Eggs to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. (55673636)

The club has more events planned to fundraise in the weeks to come and further information can be found on the King's Lynn Scooter Boys Facebook page.