Members of a Lynn Rotary club have visited an inclusive sports session to see for themselves how equipment they helped fund is being put to use.

Trinity Rotary Club paid a visit to the Alive Ability Counts Multi-Sport session at Lynnsport after paying for some of their equipment.

The Alive Ability Counts Multi-Sport sessions include a range of games such as sitting volleyball, Boccia and Goalball.

Pictured are Trinity Rotary Club members, including, on the back row, John Hardy, Peter Harris and John Hodson, president of the Rotary club who presented the T-shirts to the youngsters. They are pictured with Peter Lauder, volunteer, second left, and Matthew Green of Alive West Norfolk, second right

In March, some Trinity Rotary Club members went to watch the Alive session in action, specifically the wheelchair basketball.

The Alive Ability Counts Multi-Sport sessions have been running since 2021 after Peter Lauder, who volunteers at the sessions, approached Alive West Norfolk and asked for them to run a Multi-Sport session for children with and without disabilities.

The group partaking in the Alive Multi-Sport do so every Thursday at Lynnsport. Some of their sports equipment has been purchased with donations from both Trinity and Priory Rotary Clubs.

Trinity Rotary Club had also organised printed T-shirts, proudly showing the club’s logo. Stacey Jo, who was 15 at the time, had designed the logo for the club’s shirts.

At the presentations where their new shirts were shown, one of the children said: “We now feel like a proper club”.

Another of the young members of the club, Hannah, said that she “loves the friendships she has made”.

Trinity Rotary Club says it will continue to help the club by paying for replacement equipment and introducing them to people who can help with repairs to the chairs.

Alive Lynnsport has also been running Ability Counts Football for several years on Saturday mornings for all ages and abilities.