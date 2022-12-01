The Priory Rotary Club and Satellite Club have joined forces in making a donation to Lynn’s food bank providing a large consignment of festive items.

Mark Collins, Satellite Club leader said: “With support from some of the local supermarkets we were able to provide enough to make up 50 packs containing everything from sage and onion stuffing to Christmas puddings and mince pies.

“We hope these make Christmas a bit more special for those who are finding it hard to pay for essential items.”

Rob Colwell, Ken Banks, Mark Collins with members of the food bank team

