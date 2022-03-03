Clubs present dementia clocks to King's Lynn hospital

Three West Norfolk Rotary clubs have joined forces to provide specialised dementia clocks to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Members of the Priory and Trinity clubs in Lynn, together with their counterparts in Hunstanton plus a district grant, have bought 18 clocks to be used across the Gayton Road site.

The investment follows the launch of a £40,000 fundraising appeal by the hospital for additional equipment supporting patients with dementia earlier this year.

Dr. Peter Tasker of Priory Rotary (second from right) and Laurence Morlaas (centre) who is running the QE Dementia Care Appeal, with other members of Priory Rotary. (55200658)

Priory club spokesman Phil Davies said: “With longer life-expectancy, the number of people with dementia is expected to increase.

“By 2030 it is estimated that about 21,400 people in Norfolk and Waveney will have dementia.

“Patients who have dementia are more likely to stay longer in hospital and experience complications than those without dementia.

Laurence Morlaas, left and Dr. Peter Tasker. (55200667)

“There is an increasing amount of evidence that dementia friendly calendar clocks can greatly improve the independence of people who are prone to forgetfulness, or who have impaired memory.

“Memory problems also make it likely that they will forget what day it is, or even what month or season, leading to confusion about what they should be doing, where they need to be, or even what they should wear hence dementia friendly clocks can help enormously.

“We are very keen to support the Dementia Care Appeal by purchasing dementia friendly calendar clocks which will be mounted in ward bays and some communal areas of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital to help this group of patients.”