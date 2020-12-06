Co-op's warm clothing donation to King's Lynn's The Purfleet Trust

The Purfleet Trust in Lynn has received 80 warm clothing packs from Central England Co-op.

The homeless charity is one of four good causes supported by the retailer, which has donated more than 300 sets of hats and scarves.

The accessories have been bought from Newlife, the charity for disabled children, which will therefore also be supported through the donation.

Central England Co-op has donated over 300 warm clothing packs to four good causes to help the homeless survive the winter weather. (43418588)

The retailer has also been encouraging customers and members to donate to local foodbanks in the run up to Christmas and to actively support those in the most need at this time of year.

Hannah Gallimore, corporate responsibility manager at Central England Co-op, said: “These items will go some way to helping homeless people survive the winter months.”

New Hope Community Church Food Bank, in Nottinghamshire, Accommodation Concern, in Kettering, and the Emergency Food Stop, in Leicester, also received packs of hats and scarves.