A King's Lynn Town Football Club supporter had to cover the cost of coach hire to York on Saturday after a funding shortfall was uncovered en route.

With nearly 300 Linnets fans travelling to watch their team play York City in the Vanarama National League North, an unofficial club bus was put on to transport those travelling to the game.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the club apologised to supporters after the organiser of the coach threatened to return to Lynn when he was not paid the cost of the coach hire at a motorway service station.

Linnets fans at York on Saturday. Picture: Greg Plummer

At this point, a regular support decided he had to pay the balance so the coach could continue on its journey.

The statement said this was "a very unsatisfactory and disturbing situation".

It added: "The club wishes to distance itself from the person who chartered this coach and again clarify the person is not officially affiliated in any way to King’s Lynn Town FC.

Linnets fans at Telford in August Picture: Tim Smith

"We will be contacting the person responsible for the coach on Saturday for an explanation to the circumstances surrounding this incident and to also express our wishes that he runs no further coaches to King’s Lynn Town fixtures.

"We offer our apologies to any supporters who were alarmed or upset by Saturday’s events."

The club asked any supporters wishing to use official coach or minibus travel to games to contact Mark Mortimer, Matt Hannay or Jamie Heaphey.

Such individuals can be contacted through social media platforms or at The Walks on match days according to the club.

The Walks, home of King's Lynn Town Football Club

Posting on social media, Mr Mortimer said: "We hope this hasn't put people off joining us on future official away trips. We warned people what it would be like.

"Jamie, Matt and myself do trips in conjunction with the laws. Your continued support is greatly appreciated."