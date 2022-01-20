Blue Wilson has set herself the challenge of walking the entire UK coastline in aid of two conservation charities.

The intrepid woman from Selby has so far walked 386.87 miles in 26 days reaching North Shields above Newcastle and Fosdyke Bridge south of Boston.

She is taking on this challenge in stages due to other commitments.

Blue Wilson is walking the UK coastline and will be including King's Lynn and Snettisham on the route. (54389816)

Blue, 47, said: " I am fundraising in aid of Surfers Against Sewage and Sea Changers, two marine conservation charities.

"During my treks I have become increasingly aware of the perils endangering our oceans, marine life, coastal communities and climate.

"I have seen first hand some of the great work my chosen charities have done and I want to help by contributing as much as possible to their future projects. "My next leg of this journey, day 27, will start on the January 26 for three days when I will walk southwards from Fosdyke Bridge towards King’s Lynn and hopefully beyond to Snettisham.

"Every year I hope to complete as big a section as possible until successfully completing the entire coastline in an estimated five years.

"I want to set a fundraising target of £4000 per year per chosen charity towards my final grand total aim of £20000 for each by the end of the full

challenge."

For further information visit here

www.justgiving.com/team/teambluewilsonwalks

www.sas.org.uk

www.sea-changers.org.uk

https://www.facebook.com/Blue-Wilson-Walks-the-UK-Coastline-100924032435883/