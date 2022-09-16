With the recent news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the proclamation of King Charles III, a poignant tribute of past coats of arms brings past and present together.

Above the entrance to the Town Hall in Lynn are two coats of arms and Gary Walker, event director of parkrun and an avid historian, explains the background and significance.

He said: “The town’s historical connections with the royal family go back a long way.

“ By coincidence, the entrance hall to the Trinity Guildhall in Saturday Market Place, has two royal coats of arms above the door, the first being that of Elizabeth I and the one above being that of Charles II, the only town in the country to display the two coats of arms together in that way.

“The coat of arms of Elizabeth I was put there when the entrance hall was added to the building in 1625, the coat of arms having been previously part of St James Church, which at the time had fallen into disrepair.

“The coat of arms of Charles II was added, following the restoration, in 1664 and replaced the coat of arms of Oliver Cromwell’s Commonwealth.

“I’m sure the town elders at the time the original coats of arms were placed on the Guildhall couldn’t have imagine the significance of having the two monarchs, an Elizabeth and a Charles represented in such a way, when two monarchs of the same names would follow one another, in succession, some 400 years later.”

