Police have issued a warning after cocaine found laced with a powerful animal tranquiliser was seized in Lynn.

A quantity of the Class A drug seized by officers last week was discovered to be contaminated with the synthetic drug Xylazine - often known as ‘tranq’.

Xylazine is increasingly being used in combination with opioids such as heroin. Its effects can leave users prone to non-healing skin lesions and more liable to overdose.

Cocaine laced with a powerful animal tranquiliser was seized in the Lynn area. Picture: iStock

And the police are warning against the use of highly-potent synthetic opioid drugs after a number of recent incidents in the county.

Synthetic opioids (nitazenes) are man-made drugs that mimic the effects of natural opioids like heroin. Nationally, they have been found in street drugs being sold as opioids - but also in other drugs including cocaine and oxycodone.

“Nitazenes can be hundreds of times more potent than heroin, and cause serious harm and death,” a West Norfolk Police spokesperson said.

“They can come in any form, including tablets bought online, and are often mixed with several other substances that the user may not be aware of.”

Legislation which came into effect in January this year bans Xylazine, as well as several other synthetic drugs, meaning sentences will be now tougher for those who take and deal them.

Detective Inspector Jo Minnis, from Norfolk Police's County Lines Team, said: "Norfolk Constabulary, as part of the Norfolk Drug and Alcohol Partnership, works closely with other relevant agencies to respond to new or emerging threats.

"We prioritise any drugs lines suspected of selling drugs that contain synthetic opioids and will proactively investigate these lines to take them out and prevent overdoses.

"Where synthetic opioids are suspected to be the reason behind a medical episode or overdose, a Public Health response will be initiated and a thorough investigation carried out into the source of the drug.

"Change, Grow, Live, as Norfolk’s Drug and Alcohol treatment provider, are key to getting out a warning to their service users and other partner agencies.”

Mat Armitage from Change, Grow, Live said: "When contaminated drugs are suspected, Change, Grow, Live sends out drug alerts to partner agencies to raise awareness and keep people safe.

"Change, Grow, Live offers Nitazene testing strips and Nitazene urine screening to identify contaminated drugs and provides Naloxone to people that may come into contact with those at risk of opiate overdose. Naloxone reverses opiate overdose.

"If you would like to know more about Naloxone and Nitazene testing or support for alcohol and drug use please telephone 01603 514096 or email norfolk.info@cgl.org.uk"