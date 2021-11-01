A popular West Norfolk charity coffee morning that is held monthly will be restarting in Lynn.

The Saturday event is relaunching following the restrictions of the pandemic.

Coffee and More is run by St Faith's Church at Gaywood and open to everyone at its venue in the church rooms.

Exterior of St Faith Church Gaywood.. (51694415)

Since its re-launch in October the second event is taking pace Saturday, November 6 starting at 10am and entry is free.

A variety of home-made food, crafts and charity stalls are included in the event aimed to cater for the whole community.

Large numbers of people have enjoyed previous coffee mornings, enjoying social time together before the lockdowns so this is a welcome return.

The coffee morning is part of the church outreach programme and for some people attending it is an important lifeline to the outside world.

It also raises funds for the Anglican and Methodist Church on Gayton Road and local charities.

Suzy Cranko-Pagem, churchwarden at St Faith's said: "We are delighted that we can now welcome people back to our popular monthly coffee mornings and we always ensure there are Covid safety measure in place.

"It is so important for people to meet together and spend a couple of hours chatting and catching-up with each other's news."