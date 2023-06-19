A coffee chain has revealed the date it will be opening it’s fifth store in Lynn.

Costa Coffee on St Nicholas Retail park is set to open its sit in and drive-thru store on Friday.

The store has created 12 new jobs for the town and customers are also invited to order in advance using the Costa app.

The new Costa store at Lynn's St Nicholas Retail Park

A Costa Coffee spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to confirm that a brand-new Costa Coffee drive-thru store at St Nicholas Retail Park in Lynn will open on June 23.

“We look forward to welcoming customers to pick-up or sit-in and enjoy their favourite handcrafted Costa coffee.”