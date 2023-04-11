Costa Coffee set to open on King's Lynn's St Nicholas Retail Park in June
Published: 16:14, 11 April 2023
| Updated: 16:35, 11 April 2023
A coffee chain is set to open a new town branch in a couple of months, with building work underway on the site.
It has been confirmed that Lynn will be getting its sixth Costa Coffee store, with the latest being on St Nicholas Retail Park.
The store will be a drive-thru and is expected to open some time in June.
A Costa Coffee spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a new Costa Coffee drive-thru store will open at St Nicholas Retail Park in King’s Lynn in June 2023.
"We look forward to welcoming customers into our new store.”