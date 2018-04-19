Coffee morning helps to ensure Wormegay group keeps Watch

Spring plant sale and coffee morning in aid of Neighbourhood Watch, Wormegay village hall
Plants and coffee have been helping to keep one West Norfolk community safe this week.

That’s because a fundraising plant sale and coffee morning was held in Wormegay on Saturday in support of the village’s Neighbourhood Watch group.

Its chairman, Ann Evans, said: “We had a very successful morning.

“We had a trial last year which was satisfactory and it’s a good way for residents to get together as there’s not much else in the village.”

The group, originally formed as a Home Watch more than 30 years ago, works to ensure villagers are aware of crime-based issues in the community and how they can protect themselves.

It divides the village into seven zones, each with its own co-ordinator who lead the group’s work in their respective areas.

Leaflets are distributed to all residents to alert them to potential problems, such as a rogue trader operating in the area or a warning about a telephone scam, or group events such as the coffee morning.

Mrs Evans said: “We try to do what we can to keep our village crime-free.”