Coffee morning helps to ensure Wormegay group keeps Watch

Plants and coffee have been helping to keep one West Norfolk community safe this week.

That’s because a fundraising plant sale and coffee morning was held in Wormegay on Saturday in support of the village’s Neighbourhood Watch group.

Its chairman, Ann Evans, said: “We had a very successful morning.

“We had a trial last year which was satisfactory and it’s a good way for residents to get together as there’s not much else in the village.”

The group, originally formed as a Home Watch more than 30 years ago, works to ensure villagers are aware of crime-based issues in the community and how they can protect themselves.

It divides the village into seven zones, each with its own co-ordinator who lead the group’s work in their respective areas.

Leaflets are distributed to all residents to alert them to potential problems, such as a rogue trader operating in the area or a warning about a telephone scam, or group events such as the coffee morning.

Mrs Evans said: “We try to do what we can to keep our village crime-free.”