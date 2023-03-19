The 8:56 Foundation, the West Norfolk-based men’s wellbeing organisation, has shared details of a sports tournament which will be run in its honour by Man v Fat Lynn, the popular local footballing group.

The event will take place on Sunday, March 26 from 10am-5pm in the 3G Sports Barn at Lynnsport, The 8:56 Foundation Alive Cup challenge will be accompanied by a range of refreshments, stalls and entertainment on offer.

The 8:56 Foundation will be providing support and awareness, recruiting new volunteers for its Team 856 running scheme, selling merchandise and signing up attendees for its free Men’s Time events.

MAN V FAT are a sports club for men to help keep fit and connect with wellbeing

Local musician Jay Harrison will be singing from 1.45 pm as part of his long-standing effort to raise awareness for mental health.

There will also be entertainment from Magic Circle magician Josh Maddocks and vocalists Grace Burton (10am), Steve Yates (11.15am) and Jo Manning (12.30pm).

Awards for the winners of the 8:56 Foundation Alive Cup will be presented by West Norfolk borough mayor Lesley Bambridge.

Dean Bax is a coach at Lynn's MAN V FAT group

Dean Bax, MAN v FAT coach in Lynn said: “The main reason for this tournament is to raise awareness and funds for the 8:56 Foundation.”