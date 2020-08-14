A former colleague has paid tribute to a popular West Norfolk Scout leader whose funeral took place in Lynn this week.

Mervyn Beckett passed away on July 24 at the age of 60, as was reported yesterday by the Lynn News.

Ian Hebburn, a technical officer with the borough council's Care and Repair team, worked with Mervyn, where they helped adapt the homes of elderly or disabled people.

Merv Beckett in 1940's style Scout uniform. Picture: Steve Ruskin

He said: “Mervyn helped hundreds of people and made a real difference to many people’s lives.

"Merv was very caring and would often go above and beyond his duties in his work in order to help people out.

"He had a fantastic sense of humour and liked nothing more than being part of the office banter. He had a really easy going outlook on life and nothing would really ever get him down.

“He did a lot for charity, often coming in with a new diet that he would be on, bike ride or hike and asking the office to sponsor him on his latest venture, with all the proceeds going to charity."

The Downham-born father of Daniel and Adam, and wife of Carole, had been the leader of the 12th Lynn Scouts Group since 2008.

Neighbours came out to pay their respects for him on Tuesday as his coffin passed through town on the way to the Mintlyn Crematorium, where past and present members of the Scout group formed a guard of honour for him.

On his former colleague, Mr Hebburn added: “Merv was a larger than life character who loved Lynn, his local community, speedway, real ales and his family.

"He was a Scout leader and put an awful lot of his own time into this, arranging trips away, activities and night hikes, often preparing for these by driving and walking round the routes all weekend making sure that they were suitable.

“He always made time for people and would often be found down the pub chatting to people from all walks of life, or just generally, putting the world to rights.

“Merv was loved by everyone in the office and it is such a sad loss. The office at Care and Repair will never be the same without him.

"He was a great family man and we all send our love and best wishes to his family at this time.”