Two women who work at the inpatient unit at the Norfolk Hospice have joined forces to organise a fundraiser.

Rachel Ash, a palliative nursing assistant and Jade Cooper, a registered nurse are both running the London marathon next year on behalf of the Norfolk hospice also known as the Tapping House.

Ms Cooper said:"We both work on the inpatient unit at the hospice.

Jade and Rachel work in the palliative care unit at a hospice (53285975)

"This makes it extra special for us to run the marathon next year.

"We are also hosting a bingo evening on the December 19 at Reffley community hall."

The pair were inspired to raise money for the Tapping House during their time working there.

Jade said: "We both know how much of difference the hospice makes towards our patients and family.

"We are both proud to run the marathon on behalf of the hospice.

"We have cared for so many people and we will carry their memories with us every step of the way."

The bingo will start at 7pm with doors opening at 6pm, with bingo books costing £6.

To donate head to Rachel and Jade's Just Giving page here.