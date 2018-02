Almost £1,300 was raised for Hunstanton’s lifeboat during a collection held at a West Norfolk supermarket last Friday.

Members of the Hunstanton lifeboat crew, along with representatives of the Hunstanton RNLI Guild, held a collection at Tesco on Lynn’s Hardwick Retail Park on Friday.

A total of £1,299.58 was raised during the day. Organisers have thanked both the store and shoppers for their support.