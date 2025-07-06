Student’s talent at Lynn’s college has been recognised as they go against others in a “highly regarded” competition.

Three talented students from the level 3 art and design course at the College of West Anglia have been shortlisted for this year’s Norfolk Art and Design Competition – a celebration of the region’s creative talent and emerging artists.

Maddy Taylor, Evie Richardson, and Victoria Sokolowska impressed judges with their original and thought-provoking work, securing their place among the finalists of this highly regarded county-wide competition.

Victoria Sokolowska's work he submitted

Maddy, one of the shortlisted students, shared her excitement.

She said: “Being shortlisted in this competition is a fabulous opportunity to get my name out there, allowing people to see what I am capable of.

“The image I entered in the competition was from my first time photographing a stranger. So don’t be afraid to push yourself.”

Madison Taylor's work

The competition provides an important platform for young creatives to showcase their work to the wider public, including industry professionals and potential collaborators.

Ewan Paton, photography course director at CWA, said: “I am incredibly proud of the two photography students being shortlisted for the Norfolk Art and Design Competition.

“It’s even more impressive that they have reached this platform having only been in their first year at the college.

“I’m looking forward to seeing them develop as photographers and artists and producing even more ambitious and impressive work.”

Work by Evie Richardson

Sian Thomas, course director for level 3 art and design, said: “It’s fantastic to see Evie Richardson shortlisted – her observational drawing is outstanding, with a real attention to detail.

“This is a brilliant opportunity for her, and I’m so proud of her for taking part and putting herself out there.”