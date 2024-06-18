College of West Anglia celebrates students’ achievements at awards held at King’s Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange
Students, staff and governors of a college have joined together with families and friends to celebrate outstanding academic and personal achievements.
The annual College of West Anglia (CWA) Student of the Year Awards ceremony was recently held at Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange and hosted by assistant principal of student services Paul O’Shea.
A total of 30 students were shortlisted from approximately 6,000 attending all of CWA’s campuses. Of these, ten were crowned as winners in a range of categories.
CWA principal David Pomfret opened with a review of the academic year, speaking about cross-campus triumphs, success stories, and achievements.
He said: “CWA’s vision is changing lives through learning and there is no better demonstration of this than the achievements of the students we are celebrating this evening, and of the dedicated staff who helped them get here.
“On behalf of everyone at CWA, I am so proud that tonight we will recognise these students’ commitment, standard of work, and achievements during the past year. I congratulate each of them on their success.
“I would like to thank all the families, friends, employers, and our partners here this evening for supporting and encouraging our students during the course of their studies at the college.
“I would also like to express my gratitude to those staff who have provided such valuable support for their studies.
“Finally, I would like to thank the sponsors of the various awards for their generous backing.”
CWA Bridge to Education student Luca Bressani received the Overall Student of the Year 2024 award, as well as winning the Inclusive Learning category.
The CWA award winners and runners-up are as follows:
Creative Arts - Sponsored by Adrian Flux
Runners up: Romanos Pasenidis and Ellie Poynter-Gregory
Winner: Nakita Davies
Outstanding Progress in English or Maths
Runners up: Kaci Walker and Andreea Gritco
Winner: Kerenza Knapp
Technology – Sponsored by Nestlé Purina Petcare
Runners up: Artjoms Ilgacs and Lou Kyle
Winner: Lacey Field
Land-based Studies
Runners up: Chloe Hickman and Fenn Rix
Winner: Ewan Bimpson
Personal Achievement – Sponsored by Birketts
Runners up: Lakeisha Bannister and Lily Ives
Winner: Turaya Hammond
Inclusive Learning – Sponsored by Bespak
Runners up: Dylan Rollins and George Mooney
Winner: Luca Bressani
Partnerships
Runners up: Vladimir Mihok and William McCloy
Winner: Lisa Kemp
Business, Humanities, Hospitality, Science and Computing- Sponsored by Booker Wholesale
Runners up: Chloe Rothwell and Diana Droppova
Winner: Veun Reeve Solis
Apprenticeships – Sponsored by Bespak
Runners up: Henry Townshend and James Chrysostomou
Winner: Thomas Ford
Sport, Public and Caring Services - Sponsored by Double G Clothing
Runners up: Millie Tibbs and Oluwakemi Jayeola
Winner: Shannon Wyatt
Overall Student of the Year 2024
Winner: Luca Bressani