Students, staff and governors of a college have joined together with families and friends to celebrate outstanding academic and personal achievements.

The annual College of West Anglia (CWA) Student of the Year Awards ceremony was recently held at Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange and hosted by assistant principal of student services Paul O’Shea.

A total of 30 students were shortlisted from approximately 6,000 attending all of CWA’s campuses. Of these, ten were crowned as winners in a range of categories.

CWA Overall Student of the Year 2024, Luca Bressani with Principal, David Pomfret

CWA principal David Pomfret opened with a review of the academic year, speaking about cross-campus triumphs, success stories, and achievements.

He said: “CWA’s vision is changing lives through learning and there is no better demonstration of this than the achievements of the students we are celebrating this evening, and of the dedicated staff who helped them get here.

“On behalf of everyone at CWA, I am so proud that tonight we will recognise these students’ commitment, standard of work, and achievements during the past year. I congratulate each of them on their success.

CWA Student of the Year runners-up and winners, with Principal, David Pomfret, and Assistant Principal Student Services, Paul O'Shea

“I would like to thank all the families, friends, employers, and our partners here this evening for supporting and encouraging our students during the course of their studies at the college.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to those staff who have provided such valuable support for their studies.

“Finally, I would like to thank the sponsors of the various awards for their generous backing.”

CWA Bridge to Education student Luca Bressani received the Overall Student of the Year 2024 award, as well as winning the Inclusive Learning category.

The CWA award winners and runners-up are as follows:

Creative Arts - Sponsored by Adrian Flux

Runners up: Romanos Pasenidis and Ellie Poynter-Gregory

Winner: Nakita Davies

Outstanding Progress in English or Maths

Runners up: Kaci Walker and Andreea Gritco

Winner: Kerenza Knapp

Technology – Sponsored by Nestlé Purina Petcare

Runners up: Artjoms Ilgacs and Lou Kyle

Winner: Lacey Field

Land-based Studies

Runners up: Chloe Hickman and Fenn Rix

Winner: Ewan Bimpson

Personal Achievement – Sponsored by Birketts

Runners up: Lakeisha Bannister and Lily Ives

Winner: Turaya Hammond

Inclusive Learning – Sponsored by Bespak

Runners up: Dylan Rollins and George Mooney

Winner: Luca Bressani

Partnerships

Runners up: Vladimir Mihok and William McCloy

Winner: Lisa Kemp

Business, Humanities, Hospitality, Science and Computing- Sponsored by Booker Wholesale

Runners up: Chloe Rothwell and Diana Droppova

Winner: Veun Reeve Solis

Apprenticeships – Sponsored by Bespak

Runners up: Henry Townshend and James Chrysostomou

Winner: Thomas Ford

Sport, Public and Caring Services - Sponsored by Double G Clothing

Runners up: Millie Tibbs and Oluwakemi Jayeola

Winner: Shannon Wyatt

Overall Student of the Year 2024

Winner: Luca Bressani