College of West Anglia holds annual students award ceremony at Alive Corn Exchange in King’s Lynn
Students, staff, and governors from the College of West Anglia (CWA) have come together with families and friends to celebrate outstanding academic and personal achievements at an annual ceremony.
The CWA Student Awards ceremony was held at King’s Lynn Alive Corn Exchange and hosted by assistant principal, student services, Paul O’Shea.
A total of 10 out of 29 shortlisted students from all three of CWA’s campuses – Lynn, Wisbech and Milton, near Cambridge – were crowned as winners in a range of categories.
CWA Principal, David Pomfret, opened with a review of the academic year, speaking about cross-campus triumphs, success stories and achievements.
He said: “These awards are always a personal highlight of the year for me, celebrating success and achievement is a core part of everything we do at CWA, and tonight some of our fantastic students received awards to recognise their commitment, standard of work and achievements during the year.
“Our award winners have been nominated from our body of approximately 6,000 students and they should be very proud of their achievements.
“I would like to thank all the families, friends and employers who are here this evening for supporting and encouraging our students during their studies at the college.
“I would also like to thank those staff who provided such valuable support for their studies.
“Finally, I would like to thank the sponsors of the various awards for their generous support.”
CWA Level 2 Creative Media student Ophelia Woolsey was announced as Overall Student of the Year 2023, as well as being a runner up in the Creative Arts category and winning the Personal Achievement category.
The CWA award winners and runners up are as follows:
Creative Arts - Sponsored by Adrian Flux
Runners up: Emma Gott and Ophelia Woolsey
Winner - Ben Walters
Outstanding Progress in English or Maths
Runners up - Nathan Levy and Emily Stowell
Winner - Jack Hiett
Technology – Sponsored by Nestlé Purina Petcare
Runners up – Stuart Done and Sam Cowlan
Winner – Hanan Al-Rashoud
Landbased Studies
Runners up - Maisie Ellington and William Wallace
Winner - Charlotte Beedle
Personal Achievement – Sponsored by Birketts
Runners up - Nicole Bullock and Coal Jarrett-Crofts
Winner - Ophelia Woolsey
Inclusive Learning – Sponsored by JD Cooling
Runners up – Emily Stowell and Kerenza Knapp
Winner - Luke Knapp
Partnerships
Runners up - Malgorzata Henszel and Leanne Williamson
Winner – Tess Cureton
Business, Humanities, Hospitality, Science and Computing
Runners up - Britney Da Silva Carvalho and Georgia Tilley
Winner - Bobbie Wabe
Apprenticeships – Sponsored by Recipharm
Runners up - Chelsie Hill and Darren Webster
Winner - Conor Rudd
Sport, Public and Caring Services - Sponsored by Double G Clothing
Runners up - Dylan Barrett and Olivia Moore
Winner - Jack Smith
Overall Student of the Year 2023
Winner: Ophelia Woolsey