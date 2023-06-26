Students, staff, and governors from the College of West Anglia (CWA) have come together with families and friends to celebrate outstanding academic and personal achievements at an annual ceremony.

The CWA Student Awards ceremony was held at King’s Lynn Alive Corn Exchange and hosted by assistant principal, student services, Paul O’Shea.

A total of 10 out of 29 shortlisted students from all three of CWA’s campuses – Lynn, Wisbech and Milton, near Cambridge – were crowned as winners in a range of categories.

CWA Student Awards 2023 at King's Lynn Alive Corn Exchange.

CWA Principal, David Pomfret, opened with a review of the academic year, speaking about cross-campus triumphs, success stories and achievements.

He said: “These awards are always a personal highlight of the year for me, celebrating success and achievement is a core part of everything we do at CWA, and tonight some of our fantastic students received awards to recognise their commitment, standard of work and achievements during the year.

“Our award winners have been nominated from our body of approximately 6,000 students and they should be very proud of their achievements.

CWA Student Award Runner ups and Winners with Principal, David Pomfret.

“I would like to thank all the families, friends and employers who are here this evening for supporting and encouraging our students during their studies at the college.

“I would also like to thank those staff who provided such valuable support for their studies.

“Finally, I would like to thank the sponsors of the various awards for their generous support.”

Overall Student of the Year Award Winner Ophelia Woolsey with CWA Principal David Pomfret.

CWA Level 2 Creative Media student Ophelia Woolsey was announced as Overall Student of the Year 2023, as well as being a runner up in the Creative Arts category and winning the Personal Achievement category.

The CWA award winners and runners up are as follows:

Creative Arts - Sponsored by Adrian Flux

Runners up: Emma Gott and Ophelia Woolsey

Winner - Ben Walters

Outstanding Progress in English or Maths

Runners up - Nathan Levy and Emily Stowell

Winner - Jack Hiett

Technology – Sponsored by Nestlé Purina Petcare

Runners up – Stuart Done and Sam Cowlan

Winner – Hanan Al-Rashoud

Landbased Studies

Runners up - Maisie Ellington and William Wallace

Winner - Charlotte Beedle

Personal Achievement – Sponsored by Birketts

Runners up - Nicole Bullock and Coal Jarrett-Crofts

Winner - Ophelia Woolsey

Inclusive Learning – Sponsored by JD Cooling

Runners up – Emily Stowell and Kerenza Knapp

Winner - Luke Knapp

Partnerships

Runners up - Malgorzata Henszel and Leanne Williamson

Winner – Tess Cureton

Business, Humanities, Hospitality, Science and Computing

Runners up - Britney Da Silva Carvalho and Georgia Tilley

Winner - Bobbie Wabe

Apprenticeships – Sponsored by Recipharm

Runners up - Chelsie Hill and Darren Webster

Winner - Conor Rudd

Sport, Public and Caring Services - Sponsored by Double G Clothing

Runners up - Dylan Barrett and Olivia Moore

Winner - Jack Smith

Overall Student of the Year 2023

Winner: Ophelia Woolsey