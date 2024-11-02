Staff and students from Lynn’s College of West Anglia joined forces to take part in Race for Life 2024.

Race for Life encourages participants to run, walk or jog to help fight against cancer.

More than 500 participants came together to raise more than £1,750 which brings the total raised over five years of taking part in Race for Life close to £14,000 - helping to fund vital research and improve the lives of those affected by cancer.

College students and staff before taking part

Lucas Cooper, admissions and business support manager, said: “It’s been a fantastic day at the Race for Life with so many staff and students coming out to walk or run to support Cancer Research UK.

“Many staff have been training on our Couch to 5K course since August with an eye on today, and they’ve done really well to run either their first 5K or improve their time from earlier in the year.”

Scott Leadley, head of faculty and organiser of the event, added: “I’d like to thank all those who attended and supported this event.

College students having fun before the race

“This is our fifth CWA Race for Life event which raised awareness and much-needed funds for this cause, which unfortunately is likely to impact upon all our lives. The current predictions are that one in two of us will be affected by cancer in our lifetime.”

College students and staff took to the track at Lynnsport

College students took to the track at Lynnsport

If you would like to support this cause, donations can be made to the college’s JustGiving page.

Reporting by Phoebe Cornell