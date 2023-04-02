A youth and retraining project has a fresh new name and look, thanks to the efforts of students at Lynn’s College of West Anglia.

The King’s Lynn Youth and Retraining Pledge, which is now called Boost, forms a part of the King’s Lynn Town Deal.

It brings together a unique partnership of local organisations – with leadership and support from Norfolk County Council and West Norfolk Council – to transform the prospects of young people in the town.

College of West Anglia students give training pledge a fresh name and logo. Picture: Paul Tibbs

The pledge will ensure that more than 400 young people facing the most significant barriers to accessing learning and work are able to recognise their talents and realise their potential, while providing a support framework that will increase the skills within the local workforce.

As part of the project, young people were given the opportunity to come up with a new name and associated logo replacing King’s Lynn Youth and Retraining Pledge.

Lisa Taylor, skills partnership project manager at Norfolk County Council, approached the College of West Anglia with a view to working collaboratively with the L3 Extended Diploma Graphic Design students. Lisa and local designer Max Gill briefed the students to develop a brand identity for the project.

Jed King, Megan Mayes Toby Rickard, Michelle Tibbs and Zac McAlpine are pictured with Lisa Taylor, Clyde Dunn - Course Director Level 3 Graphic Design and Hayley Rudd - Work Placement & Careers Co-Ordinator for Creative Arts. Picture: Paul Tibbs

The students shared their individual design explorations and progress through an online platform padlet.com, which facilitated the presenting and sharing of ideas and progress in real time. This meant both designers and clients could simultaneously review ideas.

All the students had the opportunity to present their ideas to the client and receive valuable feedback. The best designs entered into a ‘run-off’ for more focussed design development.

Following this, one logotype design, ‘Boost’ was selected as the winning design by Zac McAlpine that is now being incorporated into the brand identity the students were briefed to produce. This logo and brand has already appeared on postcards at the Mayor’s Business Awards earlier this month.

Lisa Taylor and Zac McAlpine. Picture: Paul Tibbs

Clyde Dunn, course director of L3 Extended Diploma in Graphic Design, said: “This was a great opportunity for our students, who were able to gain invaluable experience of working in a ‘real-world’ environment, as well as honing their skills as emerging designers.

“The logotype ‘Boost’ that has come from their hard work is the culmination of a thorough design and creative process and it is a fitting and appropriate brand identity for this important local initiative aiming to support young people in Lynn.

“I believe the strength of the final design has been arrived at through a combination of creativity and a keen design awareness by the students, as well as appropriate direction and support from college staff, Lisa Taylor and her team, and local designer Max Gill who provided guidance and feedback over Padlet.”

Lisa said: “Working with the College of West Anglia was a great experience. It was fantastic to see how the students on Graphic Design courses grasped the opportunity to work on a live brief with employers. Their skills and approach were incredibly professional, shown through their ability to respond to feedback and continually improve their ideas to meet our needs, enabled them to produce business-ready designs for us to brand our project.

“We are grateful to the supportive staff and employers who engaged with this work to give King’s Lynn students the chance to showcase their skills at an industry level and we are grateful to the students who have given this project a real Boost!”

Boost is working with 15-30 year-olds in the Lynn area, raising aspirations and engaging them in training to address skills gaps and support them into employment.

The project team are working with the College of West Anglia, schools, the Department of Work and Pensions, training providers, support organisations and employers to achieve this. Support is tailored to each individual’s needs, making it a unique approach.

Since its launch, 154 young people have been supported through the project, with many already in employment or engaged in training or work experience.

Support is available to 15-18 year-olds who are not in education or employment, 18-24 year-olds who are unemployed, and 18-30 year-olds who are in employment and wish to upskill.

Any employers looking to upskill their employees or any individuals in need of additional skills to progress can get in touch at boost@norfolk.gov.uk.

The team are seeking employers who are willing to support a young person with an employment opportunity, either through work experience, a talk or even a job. Contact boost@norfolk.gov.uk.