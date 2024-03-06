A college held a careers event at its Lynn campus to give the students future options.

The event was open to all College of West Anglia students, with a particular focus on health and social care, nursing and paramedics, science, forensics and criminology students.

The event invited local and national businesses to speak with students to discuss and inspire future career opportunities.

CWA students at Health and Social Care Careers Event. Picture credit: Ian Burt

There was a programme of guest speakers at the event. CWA Alumni, Paul Bridges from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn, delivered a session about the operating department practitioner role within a hospital and took questions from students on this topic.

Vikki Howling from Volunteering Matters spoke about working within the voluntary sector.

CWA Alumni, Liam Cawston, spoke to the students about working as part of Thornally Funeral Services.

CWA Alumni Paul Bridges and Liam Cawston with Ann Compton - Careers & Destinations Manager at CWA and David Pomfret- Principal of CWA

Jack Boland from Care Tech Community Services spoke to the students regarding career preparation.

Finally, Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust spoke to students regarding the children and young people’s health service.

Paul Bridges said: “I cannot thank the tutors enough for the help and support they gave me during my time at CWA studying Health and Social Care Level 3.

Jack Boland from Care Tech Community Services at CWA Careers event. Picture credit: Ian Burt

“The new facilities in the School of Nursing at the Lynn campus are excellent, they rival university facilities.”

Amanda Barnes, work placement and careers co-ordinator at CWA who organised the event, said: “I am so pleased with how the Health and Social Care and Science Careers event went.

“We had 12 local employers and a university with display stands, an ambulance, and a crime scene all engaging with our students.

“As well as five enthusiastic speakers talking to students about their career path, opportunities within their organisation that students could aspire to as well as encouraging our students to prepare for interviews, explore careers in the funeral service and the hospital.”